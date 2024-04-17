Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 17 (ANI): The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the demand for "Greater Tipraland" raised by the Tipra Motha Party, which has recently joined the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan here in Agartala hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally, Congress MLA and invitee member of Congress Working Committee (CWC) Sudip Roy Barman requested the Prime Minister to clarify his stand on the demand for 'Greater Tipraland'.

"The Prime Minister is arriving here in our state to address a rally. From the end of the Congress Party, we have a set of questions to which, if the Prime Minister responds, we would be very happy. He should tell the people of Tripura about his vision to address unemployment. The BJP raised slogans against inflation and price rises when UPA was in power," he said.

"We would like to hear about what the BJP has done in the last ten years to solve this problem. The Prime Minister should also enlighten us on the Greater Tipraland demand. Does he support the demand for Greater Tipraland raised by Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman?" added Barman.

Calling the recently signed tripartite accord between Tipra Motha, Government of India and Tripura government, an act of deception, the Congress MLA said, "This accord is being described as a big achievement. Since the Prime Minister is arriving here, he should tell us the specifics of the accord. If the BJP feels setting up a statue and renaming the airport would solve all the problems faced by Tiprasa society, they are wrong."

He also urged the BJP to release its report card. "The BJP should publish a report card highlighting what they have done in the last ten years. The BJP should break it's silence on the safety of women, farmers and conflict-torn Manipur," added Barman.

He said, "Congress has promised justice for all in its manifesto. The difference in promises made in the poll manifesto speaks for itself," added the Congress leader. (ANI)

