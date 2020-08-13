Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Karnataka Minister CT Ravi on Thursday attacked Congress and said that they have "insulted" Dalits at every step since 1947.

"From Nehru to Rahul and Priyanka, the Dynasty has insulted Dalits at every step since 1947. While Nehru ensured the defeat of Dr BR Ambedkar, Rahul and Priyanka have denied justice to their own Dalit MLA whose house was violently attacked by a Muslim mob," Ravi said.

Recently, Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's residence in Bengaluru was vandalised, allegedly over an inciting social media post by his nephew.

Murthy's house was attacked by people for an alleged controversial post on Facebook regarding Prophet Muhammad by his nephew Naveen.

On August 12, Murthy demanded police security after his house was set on fire.

The MLA said the miscreants were not from his party but were outsiders. Expressing concern, he questioned if this could happen to an MLA then what would happen to others. (ANI)

