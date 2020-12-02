Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 2 (ANI): Ahead of the local body polls in Kerala, state Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran has accused the Congress of being hand in glove with BJP, in the latter's "ploy to silence opponents."

"In Kerala, the Congress party is extending all support to BJP ploy to silence opponents. Congress somehow want to come to power and for it, they are not hesitant to join hands with communal parties in local body polls," Surendran said on Tuesday.

"After Left government came to power, the impetus was given to welfare schemes and during COVID-19 the welfare pension came as a big relief to people...The opposition, particularly Congress are disturbed by this and they are creating misunderstanding among people on welfare pensions," he added.

Further slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the minister said that "BJP is using central investigation agencies to destabilise the Left government. We have seen how BJP is using Central investigation agencies to target political opponents in other states as well."

Talking about the upcoming local body polls, Surendran said, "In Local Body polls, the Left parties will be able to win big. Seeing that LDF will be able to continue in power due to people's acceptance, the opposition is purposefully creating unwanted controversies."

"All controversies are purposefully being created against LDF government and people will understand the false campaign by the opposition," he said.

State local body elections are to be held in three phases starting December 8. (ANI)

