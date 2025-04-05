New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Congress on Friday announced Bharat Bhushan Ashu as the party candidate for the forthcoming by-election to the Punjab Legislative Assembly from 64 - Ludhiana West Constituency.

His candidature for contesting the bypoll from the seat was approved by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, according to a party statement.

"The Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the candidature of Bharat Bhushan Ashu as party candidate for the forthcoming bye-elections to the Punjab Legislative Assembly from 64-Ludhiana West Constituency," the AICC press release stated.

The Ludhiana West seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.

Earlier, on February 26, the Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora as its candidate for the Ludhiana West by-election.

On March 16, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann completed his three years as the CM of the state.

AAP had secured a majority in Patiala and Jalandhar in the December municipal elections.

Mann took over as 17th Chief Minister of Punjab on March 16, 2022, when the Aam Aadmi Party secured a more than two-thirds majority in the previous assembly elections. The party went on to win 92 seats out of 117 and dethroned Congress from power. (ANI)

