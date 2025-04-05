Every year, Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti is celebrated on April 5 to mark the birth anniversary of Jagjivan Ram, a popular independence activist and politician. Jagjivan Ram, popularly known as Babuji, was born on April 5, 1908, in Chandwa village near Ara, the headquarters of Shahabad district of Bengal Presidency. He played a crucial role in advocating for the rights of Dalits and marginalised communities in India. Jagjivan Ram served as a minister with various portfolios for over 30 years, making him the longest-serving Union Cabinet minister in the history of India. Babu Jagjivan Ram also served as the Deputy Prime Minister of India from January 1979 to July 1979.

Babuji played a pivotal role as the Defence Minister of India during the Indo-Pak War of 1971, which led to the formation of Bangladesh. He held several key ministerial positions in independent India and played a vital role in shaping agricultural policies. As Union Agriculture Minister during two separate tenures, he contributed significantly to the Green Revolution and the modernisation of Indian agriculture. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti 2025 Date

Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti 2025 falls on Satir day, April 5.

Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti Significance

Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti serves as an opportunity to reflect on the remarkable contributions and enduring legacy of Jagjivan Ram, a visionary leader who dedicated his life to social justice, equality, and nation-building. As a prominent Dalit leader and freedom fighter, he played a crucial role in the struggle for India’s independence and later in shaping the country's democratic and social framework.

The day of Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti is marked by tributes, seminars and other events highlighting his contributions. His relentless efforts in advocating for the rights of marginalised communities and implementing progressive policies in agriculture and labour reforms have left an indelible mark on Indian society.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2025 06:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).