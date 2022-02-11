Madgaon (Goa) [India], February 11 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly elections in Goa, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday stated that his party proposes to spend its energy in making Goa an "IT and Knowledge hub", rejuvenate tourism sector along with the resumption of mining to create jobs to eradicate unemployment in the State.

Addressing a press conference here, Gandhi said, "Congress energy will be a catalyst to generate employment and protect the environment of Goa."

Also Read | Delhi HC, District Courts in National Capital To Resume Physical Hearings From March 2.

"The situation of the tourism sector in Goa is worse. We need to focus on it and rejuvenate this area for the economy and create jobs too," he said.

Replying to a question, the Congress leader said that the party has studied the matter of Mining resumption and it will be restarted once Congress forms the government.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Teased on Amazon India, MediaTek Dimensity 900 & 65W SuperVOOC Fast Charging Confirmed.

"We will restart it in a legal way," Gandhi said.

Criticising the BJP government in the state over the issue of unemployment, Gandhi said that the government has failed to resolve the issue.

"We have decided to take this issue on priority and resolve it. We have proposed a 500 crore fund for employment generation. Besides, we propose to spend our energy on making Goa an IT and Knowledge hub," he said.

A day after Prime Minister raked up the issue of the liberation of Goa saying that Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru refused to send in the forces to liberate Goa, Gandhi said that the Prime Minister is doing so "only to distract the people of Goa."

"He is trying to divert the issues and take people away from issues like the destruction of the environment, coal hub, three linear projects and others," he said.

"Why he (PM Modi) is not speaking about his promise of creating 2 crore jobs annually and depositing 15 lakhs rupees in accounts of every citizen by bringing back black money," Gandhi questioned.

The Congress leader said that his party has respected the sentiments of the people of Goa and hence didn't give tickets to defectors.

"We have given new faces for this Assembly election. We are confident of getting a majority and forming a government immediately," he said.

Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)