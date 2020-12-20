Panaji, Dec 20 (PTI) The Congress' Goa desk incharge Dinesh Gundu Rao will hold a series of meetings with the party MLAs and others during his upcoming visit on December 22, a party leader said on Sunday.

The Congress was routed in recently-held Zilla Panchayat elections in the coastal state while the ruling BJP made big gains. The Congress won just four out of the 49 seats on offer while the saffron party bagged 32 seats.

Against this backdrop, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar resigned from the post accepting the responsibility for the poll debacle.

"Dinesh Gundu Rao will visit Goa on December 22 and 23. Rao will meet MLAs and office-bearers of the Congress, besides candidates who had contested Zilla Panchayat elections. He will hold meetings in Panaji, Mapusa (in North Goa) and Margao (in South Goa)," Chodankar said.

