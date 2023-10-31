London [UK], October 31 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha who is in London on an invitation from Oxford University, lashed out at the Congress party and said it had repeated opportunities to serve the people but failed to do so.

She also said that the Telangana Development Model is main election plank on which her party will return to power for the third term with thumping majority in the upcoming Asssembly polls.

The state is scheduled to go to polls on November 30 with an intriguing triangular contest between the ruling BRS, Congress, and the BJP. Counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Speaking to ANI in London, Kavitha said "I will just tell you that the CSDS survey, which is a central government survey, tells that Telangana is the state in the least debt versus GDP ratio. Congress had repeated opportunities to serve the people of Telangana and this country and they have repeatedly failed them. They did not deliver even basic amenities like drinking water to the people of Telangana. The people of Telangana are not fools, they will not believe them because we have given them ample chances but they failed us repeatedly. They've betrayed us repeatedly."

BRS leader Kavitha was in London to deliver a keynote lecture on the various initiatives undertaken by the Telangana government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao.

Further highlighting the 'Telangana Model', Kavitha said that the state was in distress when it formed in 2014 but today has been completely turned around.

"Telangana is the youngest state of the country but we have shown the way to the nation that when sincerely any proposal or any policy that is conceived to benefit the people is implemented and made sure that the last mile gets a benefit out of it, we can get good results. In Telangana, the state was under distress when it formed in 2014 but today has been completely turned around and grown leaps and bounds, for which our per capita is the largest indicator," K Kavitha said.

She also said that the ruling party in the state is very confident that their government will form for the third time.

"That again is the true success of any leader or political party. So the aspirations of the people of Telangana have been met and we're very happy about this. Twice the people of Telangana blessed us, elected us to serve them and we're very confident that the third time also they will bless us and give us an opportunity to serve them," she added.

In the previous Assembly elections in 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress finished a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 per cent. (ANI)

