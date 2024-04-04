Udalgiri (Assam) [India], April 4 (ANI): After several Congress leaders joined the BJP, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to join the BJP saying that the Congress has become synonymous with old notes.

"Everyday people from Congress are joining BJP. The Congress headquarters is vacant now. Before demonetisation, we had old notes. If you go to the market with old notes nobody will not accept it. Congress has become synonymous with old notes...I am inviting him (Rahul Gandhi) because if he comes then the remaining people (of Congress) will also come to BJP. Last time he helped us by coming to Assam," said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, and UPPL chief Pramod Boro took part in a roadshow in Udalguri during the nomination submission of Dilip Saikia, BJP candidate for Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency.

"The kind of response we are getting from people is unimaginable. There is a complete Modi wave in Assam. In Assam, you will see that maximum Muslim people will vote for BJP," Assam CM said.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took part in a public meeting and roadshow in Silchar town in Cachar district during the nomination filing of a BJP candidate for Silchar parliamentary constituency.

Parimal Suklabaidya on Wednesday filed his nomination papers before the returning officer, Cachar and he was accompanied by the Assam CM Sarma, state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita and other senior BJP leaders.

Later, Sarma told the media, "In this election, Parimal Suklabaidya will win with a record margin of votes from the Silchar seat."

"Today, Assam Minister Parimal Suklabaidya filed his nomination papers as the BJP candidate for the Silchar Lok Sabha seat. During the nomination submission process, we, including state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, our Saha-Prabhari Pawan Sharma, and Silchar MP Dr Rajdeep Roy, accompanied him (Parimal Suklabaidya)," Sarma said.

A large number of BJP workers and supporters also attended the meeting and roadshow.Meanwhile, Sarma on Wednesday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, stating that if he came to the state to campaign, it would only end up "benefiting" the BJP.

Assam CM said that if Rahul Gandhi comes again for once in the state, then our efforts will be minimised.

The polling for the 14 seats in Assam will be held in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 96.8 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming polls at over 12 lakh polling stations across the country. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

