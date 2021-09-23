Ambala (Haryana) [India], September 23 (ANI): The Congress has hatched a conspiracy to bring Navjot Singh Sidhu, a Pak supporter and friend of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, to power so that Punjab and Pakistan could flock together in future, said Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday.

"There is a deep-rooted, anti-national conspiracy of Congress to bring Navjot Singh Sidhu, a Pak supporter and friend of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, and his aides to power so that Punjab and Pakistan could flock together in future," Vij told ANI.

"The conspiracy was proved when Sidhu went to Pakistan even after Captain Amarinder Singh specifically asked him not to," he added while saying that Sidhu clearly mentioned that his captain is Rahul Gandhi and not Amarinder Singh.

Urging the nationalists in Punjab to join hands, Vij said, "This makes it clear that an anti-national game that is being plotted by the high command of Congress. All the nationalists in Punjab should join hands, and should foil the conspiracy of Congress."

Further, he claimed, "This is why the political career of the nationalist Captain Amrinder Singh, who was a hurdle to this conspiracy, was ended."

Taking to Twitter, Vij said, "There is a deep-rooted anti-National dangerous conspiracy of the Congress to bring pro-Pakistan and friend of Pakistan President Imran Khan and Javed Bajwa Pak Army Chief Navjot Sidhu and his Aides to Power in Punjab so that in future Punjab and Pakistan could flock together."

"Nationalist Capt. Amrinder Singh was a hurdle in their way which is why he was Politically slain. All Nationalistic forces in Punjab should join hands to foil ill designs of Congress," he added.

Recently, after resigning from the post of Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh had alleged that Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh has links with Pakistan and is a threat to national security.

Commenting on Amarinder Singh comments on Sidhu, Vij said, "If he (Amarinder Singh), who has given 50 years of his life to Congress and has faced Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi for so many years, then he cannot be called wrong."

Charanjit Singh Channi has taken an oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab on Monday amid a bitter war within the state Congress. The Congress had picked Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister of Punjab after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned following a bitter power tussle in the party.Punjab Assembly polls are slated to take place in 2022.

Notably, Captain Amarinder Singh, yesterday said that if Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is elevated to the post of Chief Minister, he would fight tooth and nail.

"I will fight the elevation of Sidhu to Punjab chief ministership tooth and nail and am ready to make any sacrifice to save the country from such a dangerous man," the Captain said.

Captain Amarinder said he will pit a strong candidate against the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president in the 2022 Assembly polls to ensure his defeat.

"He (Sidhu) is dangerous for the state," said the Captain to reporters. (ANI)

