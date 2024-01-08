Bhopal, Jan 8 (PTI) The Congress on Monday held multiple meetings in Bhopal primarily to brainstorm strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections against the backdrop of a drubbing it had received at the hands of BJP in assembly polls two months ago.

Meetings of the election and the political affairs committees and of office-bearers, including Lok Sabha seat incharges, district chiefs, and heads of various party wings were held at the party headquarters here, a party functionary said.

MP Congress media cell in-charge K K Mishra told reporters that the party will hold organisation meetings in all the assembly constituencies from January 18 to 24.

AICC in-charge of MP, Jitendra Singh, state party president Jitu Patwari and other senior leaders attended the meetings.

A senior leader told PTI that Congress will hold a meeting of its disciplinary committee this week following complaints of sabotage in the assembly polls.

The party leaders dealt at length about strategies for upcoming general elections during meetings and leaders shared their views, he said.

The BJP won 163 out of 230 seats in assembly polls held last November, reducing the Congress tally to 66.

Mishra refused to share details of the meetings of the election and the political affairs committees, saying they revolved around the party's strategies for the Lok Sabha elections.

"The meeting of district chiefs of Congress party and others also discussed ways to make Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in the state a success," he said.

The yatra would also pass through nine districts in the state covering a distance of 700 km in seven days via Morena, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Rajgarh, Agar-Malwa, Ujjain, Ratlam and Jhabua.

Speaking to media persons after attending the meetings, former chief minister Kamal Nath said Congress workers and leaders are not disappointed (due to assembly poll results), and on the contrary, they are upbeat to face the Lok Sabha polls.

He also said the issue of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) was also discussed during meetings.

Notably, the Congress has been blaming the EVMs for its disastrous show in the recent elections.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP virtually whitewashed Congress in Madhya Pradesh by winning 28 out of 29 constituencies.

