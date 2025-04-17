Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 17 (ANI): Telangana Pradesh Congress committee leaders on Thursday staged a protest outside the Directorate of Enforcement office in Hyderabad, opposing the agency's chargesheet against its leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Speaking to ANI, Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that after seeing the rise of a "young leader" Rahul Gandhi, the BJP is conspiring to damage his image.

"They (the Gandhi family) were in power for such a long duration that they could have done anything they wanted, but they did not commit such frauds. Today, PM Modi is giving the country's properties to Adani and Ambani, but we have done nothing like this. When the BJP weakens, it tries to weaken Congress. It's all a political conspiracy, but the people in the country are with the Gandhi family," Prabhakar said.

Telangana Minister Jupally Krishna Rao claimed that the Congress will come to power in 2029, and the BJP is conspiring to stop this.

"BJP knows that in the upcoming 2029 Parliament elections, if they want to succeed, then they have to spoil the image of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. In the coming elections, Congress will come to power, and to stop it, with their vindictive attitude, the BJP is imposing all the false allegations by using the ED," Krishna Rao said.

"Gandhi family is the one who has sacrificed for this country. Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi gave their life for the country. Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have the opportunity to become the Prime Minister, but they refused and asked Manmohan Singh, an economist, to take the post to strengthen the country," he added.

The Enforcement Directorate, on Tuesday, filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and others in the alleged National Herald case. Congress strongly protested the move, terming it "politically motivated." (ANI)

