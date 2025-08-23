Sirsa (Haryana) [India], August 23 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that his government is looking after the interests of the cow-rearers, adding that Congress during its tenure was ignoring their welfare.

CM Saini said that the welfare of cows in the state has been looked after since the enactment of the Cow Protection Bill.

"After coming to power in Haryana in 2014, we have enacted the Cow Protection Bill and have continuously worked on opening gaushalas. The government fully supports cow rearers. Today, in 2025, there are 689 gaushalas in Haryana. For these, we have allocated a budget of 600 crore rupees over the past 10.5 years. Before 2014, the Congress government did not protect our sacred cows. Today, I have distributed Rs 9.83 crore for fodder for approximately 137 gaushalas in Sirsa district. At that time, only 220 gaushalas were registered. Today is the holy day of Amavasya, and I extend my heartfelt best wishes and congratulations to everyone," CM said.

"It is also my privilege that earlier on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, I got the opportunity to release Rs 8.40 crore for fodder to 77 gaushalas in Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Ambala, and Kaithal," he added.

Earlier today, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday inaugurated the new building of the Golden Jubilee Haryana Financial Management Institute in Panchkula.

Addressing the reporters at the event, Chief Minister Saini stated that the new building of the Golden Jubilee Haryana Financial Management Institute will be very beneficial for the people of Haryana.

The Chief Minister announced that the state government will rank the cities of Haryana based on their cleanliness, and a meeting was held on Saturday for the same purpose. (ANI)

