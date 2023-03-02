Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], March 2 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday took a swipe at the Congress saying that the party is not digging the Bharatiya Janata Party's grave as it says, but its own.

"Every day youth leaders of the Congress are launched. They have stooped so low that they say, Modiji, your grave will be dug; they themselves are digging their own graves. The more mud Congress throws, the more the lotus will bloom," Singh said, addressing a rally after launching the second Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra at Nandgad village in Belagavi.

Singh was speaking after inaugurating the 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in the poll-bound state of Karnataka.

He said that Prime Minister Modi believes that there is surely a cure for corruption unlike former PM Rajiv Gandhi who used to say that "corruption is incurable".

Hitting out at the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra which concluded in December last year, Singh said, "I want to ask from where Bharat (India) is broken. They (Congress) are only doing politics."

However, lauding the BJP Parliamentary Board member and former Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa's contributions, the Defence Minister urged the people of Karnataka to fulfil the former BJP chief minister's dream of achieving a clear majority in Karnataka in the upcoming state assembly polls.

"Yeddyurappaji has served the party and the state as a 'son of the soil' for several decades. Like PM Modi, Yeddyurappa also has the same desire that the BJP government should be formed again in Karnataka for five years so that the state can be made the number one state of South India in the next five years. Yeddyurappa ji is in most important parliamentary committee now," he further said.

Singh further said that the party could never forget the services offered by Yediyurappa to Karnataka.

The Union minister said Yediyurappa had to step down as the chief minister due to health-related issues.

Current CM of the state Basavaraj Bommai succeeded Yediyurappa as the Karnataka chief minister in July 2021.

Singh also urged the people to take 'Sankalp' to make the BJP government in the state by a two-thirds majority.

On the occasion Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and state BJP president Nalinkumar Kateel were also present.

Earlier in the day Defence Minister arrived in Karnataka's Belagavi to inaugurate the 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in the poll-bound state.

Earlier on Wednesday, party President JP Nadda flagged off the 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar.

Meanwhile, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will also flag off two 'Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra' and inaugurate various projects in his day-long visit to poll-bound Karnataka on March 3.

He also hailed PM Modi's leadership in the country and said, "Now India is becoming the world's fastest-growing economy, India has also become the world's fifth largest economy. Our Prime Minister provided free ration facilities to 80 crore needy people in the country. It has been considered the world's largest food security scheme. Recently, a report has appeared that India has saved about 39 lakh people from dying in its vaccination program."

Talking about the 'success' of the Digital India scheme, the union minister said that 782 crore UPI transactions were worth 12.82 lakh crore in the country in December last year.

"Today the common citizen is doing digital transactions through UPI. Only in the month of December, there have been 782 crore UPI transactions worth 12.82 lakh crore in the country. When digital payments were promoted, Congress leaders used to make fun of how poor people of the country would pay through mobile," he added.

Commenting on the election results of three Northeastern states, he said that these results would have a bearing on the elections in Karnataka.

"In Tripura and Nagaland, the BJP is forming the government again, whereas, in Meghalaya, the number of seats won by BJP legislators has increased," Singh added.

Speaking about the government's achievement on the Defence front, he said, "Recently, when Air India placed an order for 470 aircraft with Boeing and Airbus, it was the biggest order in the aviation industry. All aerospace and software companies working in Karnataka will also benefit from this order."

With the mission to win over 150 seats in the 224 member-Assembly seats, the ruling party is going to start its mega-election campaign.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, party national president JP Nadda and former Karnataka Chief Minister Yeddyurappa along with many other national and state leaders of BJP will join the 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' to reach out to the voters of the state.

The party has earlier launched two big campaigns in Karnataka - 'Booth Vijay Abhiyan' and 'Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan' and now it is going to start this campaign in the name of 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in the state from March 1 to ensure the victory of the party. (ANI)

