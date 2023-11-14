Bhojpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party chief J P Nadda said on Tuesday that the Congress today is known for corruption, pariwarvad (familism) and vanshvaad (dynasticism).

"Congress today is known for corruption, pariwarvad and vanshvaad. BJP is known for development, progress and protecting your rights," said Nadda at a rally in Bhojpur.

"Bharatiya Janata Party which wants to convert policies to link it with development and on the other side is the Congress Party which wants to fill its own coffers by betraying you and taking away your rights. The Congress is today known for corruption," he said.

Hitting out Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Nadda said, "Someone says I am Janeu Dhari. He doesn't know how to wear Janeu."

Janeu is a sacred thread worn by male Hindus after they reach the age of 12 at the "Upanayana Sanskar"

Speaking about Congress's apathy towards building Ram Mandir, he said, "When they were in government, they gave an affidavit in the court that Ram is imaginary, there is no scientific basis, and Ram has no historical basis. It is a different matter that now the new leader of Congress has gone to the feet of Lord Ram. When we used to say that we would build the temple in Ayodhya, they used to ask for the date. We told them exactly. Now the date is 22 January for Ram Mandir's inauguration."

"And by the way, you should tell the Congress Party on November 17, that their new address is 'Lapata' (missing). The only thing they know is corruption," said Nadda

Earlier, Nadda took a potshot at the Congress party saying that the Congress's model is a 'laapata model' (missing model).

"There is a model of the Congress party, which is a 'laapata model' (missing model). During their (Congress) tenure, water supply, development, electricity, roads and everything was missing," Nadda said.

"Did Kamal Nath do the work of providing help to the unorganized labourers? Kamal Nath stopped the welfare scheme. Shivraj Singh's government started the Sambal Yojana again by giving Rs 600 crore," said Nadda.

The state is set to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

Notably, the last state assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with veteran leader Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister. Nonetheless, a political upheaval rocked the state in 2020 after then-Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to the saffron camp.

The Congress government fell after being reduced to a minority and the BJP formed the government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister. (ANI)

