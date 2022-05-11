Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 11 (ANI): Senior Congress leader KV Thomas will spell out his stand on Wednesday on participating in the LDF campaign for the Thrikkakara assembly bypoll.

He has called a press meet and is expected to address speculations that he will campaign for the CPIM-led LDF candidate in the bypoll for the seat.

Former Kerala Congress chief Ramesh Chennithala said on Tuesday that if KV Thomas will work for LDF, it will damage the ruling alliance.

Earlier, the Central Disciplinary Committee of Congress had removed Thomas from all party posts for going against party lines after he attended a seminar in the CPI-M party Congress held at Kannur. While attending the seminar at Kannur, he also praised Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Vijayan will inaugurate an election convention in the assembly segment on Thursday. There is speculation that Thomas will attend that convention and will campaign for LDF candidate against UDF candidate Uma Thomas.

The assembly bypoll will be held on May 31 and the counting will be on June 3. Thrikkakara assembly is situated in the Ernakulam district. Thomas has been elected five times to Lok Sabha from Ernakulam. (ANI)

