New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday met RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and discussed a host of issues, including the way forward for opposition bloc INDIA, sources said.

The meeting came on a day Gandhi got a huge relief from the Supreme Court after it stayed his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark and paved the way for his reinstatement as a member of the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi reached RJD MP Misa Bharti's residence to meet Lalu Prasad.

The two leaders discussed a host of political developments including the way forward for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), sources said. Gandhi also enquired about Lalu Prasad's health.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes just ahead of the opposition's Mumbai meeting likely to take place on August 31-September 1.

