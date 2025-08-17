New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to Dashrath Manjhi, popularly known as the 'Mountain Man,' on his death anniversary.

Gandhi highlighted that Manjhi's determination and passion to accomplish his goals will continue to inspire everyone.

In his message on X, Gandhi stated, "I offer humble tributes to Mountain Man Dashrath Manjhi Ji on his death anniversary. His struggle reminds us that if intentions are strong, no obstacle is too big .His determination and passion to accomplish what he set out to do will always continue to inspire us all."

Earlier on June 6, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, met the family of 'Mountain Man' Dashrath Manjhi in Bihar's Gaya district.

After meeting the Congress MP, Manjhi's granddaughter Anshu Kumari told ANI that Rahul Gandhi talked about Dashrath Manjhi's struggle after his wife died while crossing a mountain.

"Rahul Gandhi came here today. He said many people come here, so I felt like coming too. He came here to see how Baba's (Dashrath Manjhi) house is and how he dug up the mountain. He also talks about it... Then we tell him about our condition. We told him how my grandmother fell while crossing the mountain and died," Anshu Kumari said.

The Mountain Man lived in Gehlaur village, near Gaya. As per the Bihar Government, Manjhi carved a path 110 m long (360 ft), 9.1 m (30 ft) wide and 7.7 m (25 ft) deep through a ridge of hills using only a hammer and chisel. After 22 years of work, Dashrath shortened the travel between the Atri and Wazirganj blocks of Gaya town from 55 km to 15 km.

He breathed his last on August 17, 2007, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

The Government of Bihar gave him a state funeral, proposed his name for the Padma Shri award in 2006 in the social service sector and released a stamp by the India Post in the 'Personalities of Bihar' series on December 26, 2016. (ANI)

