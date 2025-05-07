New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury expressed pride in India's armed forces and their restraint, while issuing a stern warning to Pakistan following the success of 'Operation Sindoor,' a military operation conducted in response to the terrorist attacks.

"I am proud to be an Indian, to be the daughter of the armed services and all three forces standing on the border... India has never attacked any country unnecessarily, we have never gone to occupy any, until they have provoked...," she said.

The Congress leader further emphasised that India's response was solely targeted at terror camps and did not harm civilian installations.

"Pakistan went to Pahalgam and targeted innocent Indians, made widows of my Indian sisters, this is why this is 'Operation Sindoor'... We have shown that we should not be taken lightly... We have not attacked any civilian installation... I am telling Pakistan - back off...," she added.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge convened an emergency informal meeting of senior leaders in the national capital to discuss the current security situation.

Venugopal shared a post on his official 'X' handle and informed about the development.

"Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has convened an emergency informal meeting of senior leaders present in Delhi, at 3 PM today at 24 Akbar Road, to discuss the current security situation", Venugopal's post read.

Meanwhile, the Government of India has called an all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss the ongoing situation.

"Govt has called an All Party leaders meeting at 11 am on 8th May, 2025 at Committee Room: G-074, in the Parliament Library Building, Parliament Complex in New Delhi," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X. The government had convened an all-party meeting after the Pahalgam terror attack and the opposition parties had expressed their full support to the government for any action against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' early today, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

Twenty-six people were killed in the April 22 terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The government had said that the perpetrators would face severe punishment. (ANI)

