Mansa (Punjab) [India], May 29 (ANI): Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot at in Punjab's Mansa on Sunday, was brought dead to the hospital, said Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital.

The Congress leader was shot at by unknown people earlier today.

The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections. (ANI)

