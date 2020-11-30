Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 30 (ANI): Senior Telangana Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao slammed Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minister KS Eshwarappa over his statement on Muslims and said that BJP wants to convert India into a Hindu nation.

V Hanumantha Rao said that the BJP is discriminating against Muslims and wants to convert India into a Hindu nation. While speaking to ANI, he said, "Eshwarappa, a minister of Panchayat Raj in Karnataka, said that the BJP in the state is ready to give tickets to anyone except Muslims. BJP calls itself a secular party, and then I question why BJP is discriminating against Muslims. BJP wants to convert India from a secular nation to a Hindu nation."

"The people of India must think about this. BJP is just willing to change India into a Hindu nation, which even after a hundred years, will not happen. India is a secular country where people from all the religions live in peace and unity," he added.

Karnataka Minister and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa has stated that the party ticket might be given to Hindu candidates from any community but not to a Muslim. "We might give the party ticket to any community among Hindus. Whoever we might give it to -- maybe Lingayats, Kurubas, Vokkaligas, or Brahmins but definitely, it will not be given to Muslims," Eshwarappa told media on Sunday.

Regarding the farmers' protest, V Hanumantha Rao said, "The three farm bills that have been passed against the farmers is the reason why the farmers from Punjab have launched an agitation. The Central Government has taken the silence of farmers for granted. Until the farm bill are taken back, the farmers from not just Punjab but from all over the county will protest."

Over the past few months, thousands of farmers mainly from Punjab have been protesting against the new agricultural legislation which they say could be exploited by the private sector to buy their crops at low prices. (ANI)

