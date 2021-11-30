New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Congress Loksabha MP K Suresh slipped in the Parliament corridor while coming out from LoP Mallikarjun Kharge's office in Rajya Sabha, after the Opposition party meeting on Tuesday.

Following the incident, the MP was provided first aid and then taken to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital for further check-up.

Also Read | Android Auto App Reportedly Gets Dual-SIM Support.

Leaders from various Opposition parties held a meeting at Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge's office at Parliament on Tuesday over the suspension of 12 Opposition members of the House. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)