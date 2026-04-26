New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed India's performance at the International Cheese competition in Brazil, securing two wins, and recognised this global achievement as significant for India's dairy sector.

This year, India made an impressive international debut. Country's cheesemakers secured a Super Gold, two Gold medals, and a Silver accolade at the fourth edition of the Mundial do Queijo do Brasil, also known as the Brazilian World Cheese Championship.

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Addressing the nation in the 133rd episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said that called Cheese a part of our tradition and emphasised the diversity of cheese in India.

He highlighted the developments in India's dairy sector and said that the "taste of Bharat is reaching plates around the world."

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"In our country, the tradition of food is not limited to just taste. An interesting part of this tradition is Bharat's cheese... Two brands of Indian Cheese have won prestigious awards in an international Cheese competition held in Brazil. This achievement was also widely discussed on social media. Many people told me that the diversity of Cheese in India should also be talked about."

"A big transformation is taking place in Bharat's dairy sector. Value addition in this sector has given a new identity to our traditional flavours. Today, Indian cheese is making its place across the world... The taste of Bharat is reaching plates around the world..."

The prestigious cheese and dairy competition, held in São Paulo, Brazil, saw participation from over 30 countries. The Indian artisanal products were evaluated by a panel of 350 judges, underscoring the high global standards of the event. This year's performance represents a significant milestone for India's artisanal dairy sector on the world stage.

In a major boost to India's artisanal dairy industry, Eleftheria Gulmarg (Brie Style) was awarded the prestigious Super Gold medal. Yak Churpi-Soft from Nordic Farm in Leh, Ladakh, and Eleftheria Brunost (Whey Cheese) also secured a gold medal. Additionally, Eleftheria Kaali Miri (Belper Knolle Style) bagged the Silver medal, further cementing India's presence at the international dairy competition. (ANI)

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