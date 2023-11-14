Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Commenting on the internal conflicts within the Congress in Madhya Pradesh ahead of assembly polls, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the dispute between former chief ministers during the ticket distribution process reflects how they might behave if they come to power.

"There is so much confusion within the Congress. Elections didn't even start and during ticket distribution only Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh were tearing each other clothes', One can only imagine what will happen when they come to power - they (Congress) may end up tearing the clothes of the public," Singh said while campaigning at Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram on Tuesday.

The Defense Minister stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party's political endeavors are not solely aimed at forming a government but are driven by a commitment to serve the nation.

"We engage in politics not merely to establish our government but to serve the country. For us, people are our priority. For them (Congress), their family is their priority," he said.

Earlier in October, a video surfaced on social media, in which Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Kamal Nath was purportedly heard telling party workers to "tear up the clothes of Digvijaya Singh and his son Jaivardhan Singh".

The two former chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, however, did not engage in infighting later on during the campaign.

Recently Congress' Rajya Sabha MP and General Secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, Randeep Surjewala compared the friendship of Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh to that between 'Jai' and 'Veeru', referring to the bromance between two iconic characters from the popular Bollywood movie Sholay.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

Notably, the last state assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with veteran leader Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister. Nonetheless, a political upheaval rocked the state in 2020 after then-Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to the saffron camp.

The Congress government fell after being reduced to a minority and the BJP formed the government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister. (ANI)

