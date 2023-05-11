New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has called a meeting of all co-incharges of the party of the poll-bound State on Friday.

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra will also attend the meeting to be held tomorrow.

The meeting is to be held amid fresh trouble in the Rajasthan Congress in the wake of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's recent statement that his predecessor Vasundhara Raje helped him save his government in 2020.

Pertinent to mention, Congress leader Sachin Pilot was removed as deputy CM and Rajasthan Congress chief in 2020 on charges that he connived with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to engineer a silent coup on the Gehlot government.

Sachin Pilot announced on Tuesday that he will take out a 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' against the "inaction of the Rajasthan government" with regard to the alleged corruption during the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in the state.

The five-day Jan Sangharsh Yatra started on Thursday from Ajmer and will culminate at Jaipur.

Pilot held a day-long fast last month, despite the party high command cautioning him against it, seeking to step up pressure on the Gehlot government to order a probe into alleged graft into the previous Congress rule in the state.

Gehlot and Pilot have been at odds, with both taking potshots at each other before the high command brokered a tenuous truce.

With Rajasthan set to go to polls later this year, the latest flashpoint between Gehlot and Pilot could be a cause for concern for the Congress. (ANI)

