Gurugram, Aug 27 (PTI) Congress MLA from Badli Kuldeep Vats has filed a complaint for allegedly receiving an extortion call with death threat from an international number, police said on Friday.

The MLA said he received a call from a gangster who threatened to kill him if he did not pay him Rs 1 lakh every month, they said.

This is the second FIR Vats has filed for receiving such a call in the last two months.

His brother in Jhajjar too had filed a complaint after he had received a similar threatening call.

On July 9, five men had allegedly barged into the MLA's Pataudi village house when he was not in and had roughed up his cook.

He had also received a call from some unknown people who threatened to set him “right” like Sidhu Moosewala — a famous Punjabi singer who was shot dead on May 29 this year.

“Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered and our teams are investigating the same,” said Virender Vij, DCP (East).

The MLA said that he will raise the matter in the assembly.

According to the latest complaint filed by Vats, he received the call on Thursday after he returned to his home in DLF Phase-2 from Haryana Bhawan in Delhi.

“At around 4 pm, I got a call from an international number. The caller threatened me using abusive language and demanded Rs 1 lakh per month. After around 41 seconds of talk I cut the call,” the MLA said in his complaint.

Police have filed an FIR against unknown persons at DLF Phase-2 Police Station under section 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

In the past few months, several MLAs from Punjab and Haryana have received threats.

A Special Task Force recently busted an international gang which had been issuing threats to legislators posing as gangsters.

