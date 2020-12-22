Dehradun, Dec 22 (PTI) Congress MLAs in Uttarakhand held a demonstration on Tuesday outside the state Assembly in protest against the government for not announcing sugarcane prices yet for this year.

Before the start of the second day's proceedings for the ongoing winter session of the state Assembly, Congress MLAs including Qazi Nizamuddin and Manoj Rawat tried to enter the premises with sugarcanes in their hands as a symbolic protest but the security personnel at the gate stopped them.

On being halted by the security guards, the Congress legislators shouted slogans against the government accusing it of not announcing sugarcane rates for this year because of which cane growers were not getting the right price for their produce.

They demanded immediate announcement of sugarcane prices.

Later, raising the issue inside the Assembly, they demanded immediate discussion on it in the House but Speaker Premchand Aggarwal asked them to bring it up later.

