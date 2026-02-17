Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], February 17 (ANI): A massive fire broke out on Tuesday in an oil tanker on NH-27 in the Gossaigaon area of Assam's Kokrajhar district.

Fire tenders arrived at the site of the incident and all efforts are being made to douse the fire. A thick plume of smoke is emerging from the site of the incident. Further details are awaited.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Launched: Check Price, Specifications, Features and Battery Rental Plan.

On Monday, at least seven people were burned to death in a fire that broke out in a chemical factory in the Bhiwadi area of Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district, officials said.

Rajasthan Minister Sanjay Sharma said seven workers died in the Bhiwadi factory fire. He said the factory, located in a garment zone, was illegally manufacturing fireworks.

Also Read | Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev Among 14 Former Cricket Captains Who Appeal to Pakistan Government for Imran Khan’s Better Prison Treatment.

The plot had been allotted by RIICO to a person who subleased it. No other business is permitted in the area. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)