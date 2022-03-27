Dausa (Rajasthan) [India], March 26 (ANI): Rajasthan police have booked three people including a son of a Congress MLA in gang-rape case in Alwar district

Nathulal Meena, a SHO in Dausa district, told the media that the accused sexually assaulted the victim in Samleti village after giving an intoxicating substance.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Fire Breaks Out at Sufi Shrine in Baramulla’s Uri Tehsil.

He said they clicked obscene photos of the victim to blackmail her and extort money.

"Case has been filed against three people including the son of MLA Johari Lal Meena. They are accused of gang-rape in Samleti after giving intoxicating substance and clicking obscene photos of the victim for blackmailing to extort Rs 15.40 lakh and jewellery. The probe is underway," Meena said.

Also Read | Odisha Civic Poll Results 2022: BJD Sweeps Municipal Election, Wins 95 Out of 108 Civic Bodies.

(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)