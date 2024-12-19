Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 19 (ANI): Congress MLAs staged a protest inside the Karnataka Assembly and condemned the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks in Rajya Sabha over BR Ambedkar, as per information by the Karnataka Information Department. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah was also present.

The CM took to social media X and wrote that Babasaheb Ambedkar was not an addiction but a constant memory.

"Babasaheb Ambedkar is not an addiction for us, but a constant memory" Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the architect of the Constitution, Dr || B.R. Ambedkar is the internal opinion of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Please clarify this and do not deceive yourself, but defend the statement made and face the country. They will rise up and shine as much as you despise, and they will light our path. Press reports on my open letter to Amit Shah," the post read.

Earlier today, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Malikarjun Kharge filed a notice of privilege against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks.

Kharge alleged that Shah's comments were insulting to Ambedkar and demanded privilege proceedings against him.

In his letter to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Kharge referred to Shah's statement during a discussion on the "Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India." Shah had reportedly said, "Sir, it has become a fashion now, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. If you had taken the name of God this much, you would have attained heaven for 7 births."

Kharge described the remarks as "satirical" and said they were made in "bad taste." He wrote, "At the outset, I would like to state that it is well established that any misconduct in the presence of the House or casting reflections and making defamatory statements constitute a breach of privilege and contempt of the House."

He further argued, "In the instant case, the wordings as well as the tone and tenor of the above remarks by the Home Minister are clearly satirical and made in a very bad taste. To use the name of Dr BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution of India, is a clear-cut insult to Dr Ambedkar. These remarks which have been made on the floor of the House are outright derogatory in nature and an affront to Dr Ambedkar." (ANI)

