New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): The Indian National Congress (INC) Party on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court against the Income Tax Department order opening assessment proceedings of three years.

The plea was mentioned by the INC lawyer before a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan also comprising Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora and sought urgent a listing for tomorrow.

Lawyer Prasanna S, representing the INC, stated that reassessment proceedings for three years have commenced against the Indian National Congress party. After considering the submissions, the bench scheduled the hearing for March 20, 2024.

Last week, the Delhi High Court upheld the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) order refusing to stay on the Income Tax notice for recovery of more than Rs 105 crore as outstanding tax against INC. The Court while upholding the ITAT order, granted liberty to Petitioner congress party to move Appellate Tribunal afresh with the grievance.

The Congress has recently approached the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) against the recovery and has filed a complaint and sought a stay against Income Tax Department proceedings of recovery and freezing of their Bank accounts.

In the complaint, Congress said the Income Tax Department has enforced its law by encashing some of the balances lying with the banks without waiting for the outcome of the hearing scheduled before the bench. Congress appealed that the department should not proceed further till the disposal of the stay application. (ANI)

