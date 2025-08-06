New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury on Wednesday gave a Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha to hold a discussion on serious concerns related to the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Chowdhury warned that this revision could lead to millions of people, especially migrant workers, students, and poor communities, being unfairly removed from the voter lists because of strict documentation rules.

She pointed out that around 65 lakh voters in Bihar have already been left off the list.

"This exercise poses a significant risk of disenfranchising millions, especially migrant workers, students, and economically vulnerable groups, who face insurmountable challenges in meeting the stringent documentation requirements. As of now, an alarming 65 lakh voters from Bihar are reportedly off the list. Despite public questioning, this exercise is set to be carried out as a nationwide effort," the notice reads.

She expressed fears that the process lacks transparency and fairness, and some see it as a hidden citizenship test. This could harm vulnerable groups, particularly in rural, border, and migrant-heavy areas, by threatening their constitutional right to vote.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala gave a Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, to hold a special discussion on 'the integrity of electoral processes.'

Surjewala said there are serious concerns about the exclusion of vulnerable communities from the voter lists. He called for more transparency, safeguards, and fair procedures to protect the rights of these groups.

He requested that the House pause regular activities, such as Zero Hour and Question Hour, today to focus on this important issue.

"That this House suspend Zero Hour and the relevant rules pertaining to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss concerns about the integrity of the electoral processes. The House must deliberate on serious concerns about the exclusion of already precarious communities from the electoral rolls in the absence of adequate safeguards, transparency, and due process in their implementation," the notice read. (ANI)

