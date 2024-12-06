New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Congress MP Vijayakumar alias Vijay Vasanth on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha and urged discussion on channelizing the Ganga River toward Kanyakumari.

"I hereby give notice for the adjournment motion on the subject of the proposal to channelize the Ganga River toward Kanyakumari and its potential benefits for flood control, irrigation, and groundwater recharge. The Ganga River is one of India's most significant water resources, and Kanyakumari, as the southernmost point of India, is of immense geographical and cultural importance. While the idea of the Ganga flowing to Kanyakumari may initially seem symbolic, it holds practical implications that need to be explored for the betterment of the country," Vijayakumar stated in a notice.

Also Read | Babri Masjid Demolition Day: Security Heightened Outside Shahi Eidgah in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura in View of 32nd Anniversary of Mosque Demolition.

He further said that by channelling the Ganga's waters toward Kanyakumari, we could potentially harness its flow for various crucial purposes.

"Flood Control: Redirecting or managing excess water during the monsoon could help prevent floods in vulnerable regions. Irrigation: Providing additional water sources to the dry regions in the southern states would significantly boost agricultural productivity and support food security. Groundwater Recharge: The flow of water along the route could help in replenishing groundwater levels, especially in areas suffering from water scarcity," he added.

Also Read | Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Along With Deputies Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar Pay Tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on His Death Anniversary.

The Congress leader said that the scheme has the potential to benefit millions by addressing water scarcity, supporting agriculture, and mitigating the adverse effects of flooding.

"It could also lead to an improvement in water management practices across the country. Given the importance of this matter for the sustainable development of our nation, I request the Honorable Speaker's permission to bring this subject before the House for an urgent discussion," he said.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)