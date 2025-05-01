New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh on Thursday accused the Congress of staging a political 'tamasha' over the caste census, saying that the decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming population census was made possible under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "In 2010, Manmohan Singh stated that he would take forward the caste census, but it never happened. Former Congress leaders, including Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi, were all opposed to it."

"The truth is, the Congress only does 'tamasha.' They ruled for 70 years but never delivered on their promises. 'Haathi ke daant khane ke kuch aur, dikhane ke kuch aur," he remarked.

His remarks came a day after the Centre announced that the upcoming population census would include caste enumeration. Following the announcement, posters of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were seen outside the AICC headquarters in Delhi on Thursday.

On April 30, Rahul Gandhi said that the party supported the government's decision to conduct the caste enumeration during the population census, but should specify a timeline. Addressing a press conference, he said that Telangana has established a model for conducting a caste census, and it can serve as a blueprint for the exercise at the national level.

"We had stated in Parliament that we would implement the Caste Census. We had also said that we would scrap the 50 per cent cap, the artificial wall that is in place. Narendra Modi used to say that there are just four castes. Don't know what happened, but suddenly after 11 years, Caste Census has been announced," Rahul Gandhi said.

"We completely support it, but we want a timeline. We want to know by when this will happen. This is the first step. Telangana has become a model for the Caste Census, and it can serve as a blueprint. We offer our support to the government in designing the Caste Census...There are two examples - Bihar's and Telangana's, and there is a vast difference between the two," he added.

Gandhi stated that the caste census is the first step, and there is a need to adopt a new development paradigm.

"I would like to reiterate that the caste census is the first step. Our vision is to bring a new development paradigm through the Caste Census. Not just reservations, but we are also asking central questions - whether it be OBCS, Dalits, Adivasis, or what their participation in this country is. Through Caste Census it will be found, but we have to go ahead of Caste Census...We had mentioned one more thing: Congress raised one more point, which was also mentioned in the manifesto, specifically Article 15(5) - reservation in private educational institutions. This is already a law. We want the NDA-BJP Government to begin implementing it," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated at a media briefing following the cabinet meeting that the decision demonstrates the present government's commitment to the holistic interests and values of the nation and society.

According to Article 246 of the Constitution of India, the Census is a Union subject listed at item 69 in the Union List of the Seventh Schedule.

"While some states have conducted surveys to enumerate castes, these surveys have varied in transparency and intent, with some conducted purely from a political angle, creating doubts in society. Considering all these circumstances, and to ensure that our social fabric does not come under political pressure, it has been decided that caste enumeration should be included in the main census instead of being conducted as a separate survey," Vaishnaw said. (ANI)

