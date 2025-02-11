Shimla, Feb 11 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh agriculture minister Chander Kumar on Tuesday said the Congress was paralysed in the state with dissolution of its units three months ago.

He said there has been no communication from the party high command on the new structure.

The minister told reporters that a strong organisation was a must for a strong party and government, but in spite of demands, the block, district and state units had not been restructured.

Kumar also alleged that the Congress did not contest the Delhi Assembly polls seriously and its attitude was indifferent.

