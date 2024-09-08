Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], September 8 (ANI): Amid speculations on a possible alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress for the upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections, Haryana Assembly Speaker and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gyan Chand Gupta said that the Congress has accepted defeat and that they are not able to get candidates to contest for the upcoming elections.

"Congress party has accepted its defeat. Congress party propagated that we have received 2.5 to 3 thousand applications. But they are not getting candidates and that is why they are discussing alliances with the Samajwadi Party or the Aam Aadmi Party," he said.

He further alleged that Congress is giving tickets to people involved in criminal activities and that this face and character of Congress that has been seen nowadays shows that the party has accepted defeat.

"On the other hand, the Congress party is giving tickets to such people who are involved in some suspicious crimes... What message does the Congress party want by making such people candidates? The face and character of the Congress party that is emerging today clearly show that Congress has accepted its defeat. BJP is going to form its government for the third time in Haryana," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, AAP MP Raghav Chadha expressed his optimism about the seat-sharing speculation between the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress for the upcoming elections in Haryana.

Speaking on the matter, Chadha said that he was hopeful that the seat-sharing would be finalised.

"I hope it (alliance/seat sharing) will be finalised. Ummeed pe duniya kaayam hai (The world stands on hope)," the AAP MP said after meeting with the AICC in charge of Haryana, Deepak Babaria, at the residence of Congress leader and Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy.

After the meeting, Deepak Babaria said that they are hopeful that the results regarding the alliance will come out in two days. (ANI)

