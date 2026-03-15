Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 15 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) alleged that the Congress government's proposed Musi River project was not a genuine beautification initiative but a massive land grab scheme targeting valuable lands along the river.

Addressing a programme titled "Musi Rejuvenation - PowerPoint Presentation vs Public Point" held at Himayat Sagar on Saturday, KTR stated that the Musi can be developed without causing harm to the public. He recalled that the previous BRS government had already developed nearly six kilometres of the Musi river stretch in Uppal and Nagole successfully without demolishing a single house.

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KTR said the earlier BRS government had prepared a comprehensive Musi development plan with an estimated cost of ₹16,000 crore, which included an expressway along the river and several infrastructure improvements.

However, the current Congress government under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has proposed a project worth ₹1.5 lakh crore, which he alleged is aimed at demolishing thousands of homes and facilitating large-scale corruption.

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He criticised the government for moving ahead with the project without a Detailed Project Report (DPR), Social Impact Assessment, or Environmental Impact Study, and without conducting consultations with affected communities. According to him, the government is spreading fear among thousands of residents by threatening large-scale demolitions.

KTR stated that BRS was not opposed to Musi development, but would strongly resist any attempts to carry out corruption or demolish people's homes in the name of the project. He alleged that the government's real intention is to acquire around 3,300 acres of land along the Musi, whose total value is estimated at nearly ₹1.5 lakh crore.

He further remarked that if the Namami Gange project, which covers hundreds of kilometres, was executed with a cost of around ₹42,000 crore, the state government must explain why ₹1.5 lakh crore is required for developing just 55 kilometres of the Musi river.

KTR also accused the Congress of historically neglecting the Musi River and turning it into a polluted drain during decades of its rule. He demanded that the Congress leadership apologise to the people of Hyderabad for the environmental damage caused in the past.

Highlighting the BRS government's approach, KTR said the previous administration had planned several measures, such as the construction of sewage treatment plants (STPs), expressways, walkways, cycling tracks, parks, bridges, and check dams, along with initiatives to prevent sewage from entering the river.

The government had also planned to bring fresh water into the Musi through the Kaleshwaram project, with an estimated cost of around ₹1,100 crore.

He alleged that the Congress government was ignoring these practical and cost-effective plans and instead pursuing a massive project aimed at benefiting real estate interests along the river.

KTR also questioned the selective implementation of buffer zone regulations, asking why the government is targeting ordinary citizens while ignoring properties belonging to influential individuals, including political leaders and ministers.

He assured the affected residents that the BRS party will stand firmly with the victims and support them in their struggle. KTR stated that if the people collectively oppose the current plan, a future BRS government would reverse the "bulldozer politics" of the Congress and ensure the protection of people's homes and lands.

Several Musi residents who attended the event expressed strong concern and anger over the government's proposed plan and appealed for protection of their homes and livelihoods.

The programme was attended by Whip Vivekananda Goud, former minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, MLA Laxma Reddy, MLC Shambipur Raju, former Legislative Council Chairman Swamy Goud, and R.S. Praveen Kumar, among other BRS leaders, who expressed solidarity with the affected residents. (ANI)

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