New Delhi, June 13: Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress for taking out a march in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, who appeared before the Enforcement Directorate today and said Congress leaders have taken to the streets to pressurize an investigating agency openly because their corruption has been exposed.

Addressing a press conference here, the BJP MP said, "Congress leaders have taken to the streets to pressurize an investigating agency openly because their corruption has been exposed." She further said that what Congress leaders are doing today is an attempt to protect the assets of the Gandhi family.

"The impasse that Congress leaders and workers are doing today on the call of Rahul Gandhi, I would like to tell the country that this is not an attempt to save democracy, but an attempt to protect the assets of the Gandhi family worth Rs 2,000 crore," said Irani.

She said that one person who is out on bail was trying to put pressure on the investigating agencies adding that never before has such an attempt been made in the country when a political family has put pressure on the probe agencies.

The minister said that in the 1930s, the company Associate Journals Limited was formed with 5,000 freedom fighters as shareholders. "Today, a company that was to be run by freedom fighters has been usurped by the Gandhi family," Irani said.

"What would you name this strategy of Congress for pressurizing an investigation agency? Rahul Gandhi has been summoned on issues of corruption, consider that subject?" she asked.

Further taking a jibe at the Congress' "Satyagraha" march, the Union Minister said, "Those who are on bail have announced that come surround Delhi because our corruption has been caught. Senior Congress-ruled leaders have been specially invited to put pressure on an investigation agency."

Talking to media persons, she said that if you people meet Rahul Gandhi, then ask him what is his relation with Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd. "This company is related to the Kolkata hawala operation. Congress workers should ask Rahul Gandhi what is the relation of Gandhi's family to this. Is it true that this company is related to those firms which are owned by Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra?" she said.

"Today, I will draw the attention of those who want to put pressure on the investigation agency, on the sentence of a 2019 judgment of the Delhi High Court, 'The ownership of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi ji over the AGL is an attempt to illegally take possession of the property'," she added. Irani further alleged that the entire Gandhi family was fascinated by real estate.

"Why is Gandhi family interested in a former newspaper publishing company which is now running real estate business...This shows that not just 'Jijaji' (Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra) but the entire Gandhi family is fascinated by real estate," the BJP MP said.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Delhi in connection with the National Herald case. Earlier, the Congress leader surrounded by hundreds of party workers marched to the ED office to appear before the agency from party headquarters.

Delhi Police also detained Congress workers including Adhir Ranjan Chaudhari, and KC Venugopal among other MPs, protesting in the national capital in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi. Several Congress workers are protesting at various points near party headquarters.

Delhi Police, however, had denied permission to a Congress rally. The Delhi police cited law and order behind the denial of the permission for the rally.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala today said that the party's 'Satyagraha' march will continue despite the Delhi Police denying permission to the party to hold protests.

Slamming the Centre for denying permission to Congress to hold its "Satyagraha march" in the national capital, party general secretary Randeep Surjewala addressing media persons said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has imposed an "undeclared emergency" in the entire central Delhi area.

"We will hold a peaceful protest march to the ED office under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. We are the protectors of the Constitution; we will not bow down or be scared. By deploying a large police force, it has been proven that the Modi government is shaken by Congress."

Rahul Gandhi has been summoned to join the investigation on June 13. He was earlier summoned to join the investigation but he was out of the country and later he was given a fresh date of June 13 to join the probe. ED on Friday issued a fresh summons to Sonia Gandhi asking her to appear on June 23 for questioning in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.

Congress has alleged that it is a "political vendetta" and the case has no grounds for investigation. The ED also questioned senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Treasurer Pawan Bansal in April this year in New Delhi in connection with its money laundering probe into the National Herald case.

The agency then recorded the statements of both the Congress leaders under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited (YIL). While Kharge is the CEO of YIL, Bansal is the Managing Director of AJL.

The ED is currently investigating the shareholding pattern and financial transactions as well as the role of party functionaries in the functioning of the AJL and YIL. The YIL promoters include Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

