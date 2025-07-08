New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday set up a 144-member executive committee of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee as the party steps up efforts to get battle ready for the assembly polls next year.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the jumbo executive committee which includes the likes of Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi, Debabrata Saikia, Bhupen Kumar Borah, Rakibul Hussain, Pradyut Bordoloi, Ripun Bora, Jakir Hussain Sikdar and Abdul Khaleque, among others.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Enjoys Indian Classical Music Performance With Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva During Ceremonial Welcome in Brasilia (Watch Video).

In a rejig of its Assam unit, the Congress on Sunday set up its political affairs committee and appointed key office bearers as well as district unit chiefs. It came weeks after Gogoi was named the president of the state unit.

AICC general secretary in charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh, has been named the chairman of the 19-member political action committee that includes the likes of Gogoi, Saikia, Bordoloi, Hussein, Bhupen Borah and Ripun Bora, among others.

Also Read | PM Modi in Brasilia: PM Narendra Modi Receives Grand Welcome From Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at Alvorada Palace, Both Leaders To Hold Talks Next.

All AICC secretaries in charge of Assam will be permanent invitees, while Prithvi Majhi, Tanka Bahadur Rai, Pradyut Bora and heads of frontal organisations would be special invitees in the panel.

Hem Hari Pegu has been named the treasurer of the Assam Congress.

The party had also earlier this week named 14 vice presidents, 35 general secretaries, 65 secretaries and 20 joint secretaries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)