New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Saturday, accused the BJP and RSS of undermining the freedom struggle and called for the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over Ambedkar's remark.

"The BJP, RSS and their alliance want to discredit the freedom struggle at any cost because no one from their side was involved in that movement. They want to divert people's attention from this fact... Their MP says that Rahul Gandhi was standing in front of him and he pushed him from behind. How can Rahul Gandhi be in two places at once?... The fact is that our country's Home Minister insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha on December 17. He should apologize and resign," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Congress party announced organising nationwide protests on December 24 (Tuesday) against the remarks of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on BR Ambedkar. All party Members of Parliament (MPs) and Central Working Committee (CWC) members are also going to hold press conferences on December 22 (Sunday) and 23 (Monday) on Shah's comments.

The march will start with garlanding of a statue of Ambedkar and will continue till a memorandum is submitted to respect District Magistrates (DM).

During the Parliament winter session, which concluded yesterday, INDIA bloc MPs took out multiple protests since HM Amit Shah's remarks in Parliament on December 18, criticising Congress for making it a 'fashion' to take Ambedkar's name.

"If they had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar then they would have got heaven for seven lives," Shah had said.

Congress further lashed out at the BJP and Shah, demanding an apology and his resignation for his remarks, calling it an "insult" to Ambedkar.

During the protests in Parliament, the BJP took out parallel protests to Congress, in turn accusing the BJP of insulting the legacy of India's first Law Minister.

During the protests of both sides, a face-off occurred at the premises of Parliament, injuring two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput. Moreover, Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that he was pushed too.

Meanwhile, on the atrocities of the Hindu genocide in Bangladesh, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain urged the Indian government to raise its voice and address it in International forums.

"Whenever any minority group across the world faces discrimination, the Indian government should raise their voice and address it in International forums. Similarly, they should protect and empower minorities in India as well," he said. (ANI)

