Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) As part of its national campaign, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress staged the 'Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra' on Saturday, with party leaders demanding an apology and resignation from Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly using derogatory words against B R Ambedkar.

Amid chants of 'mulk ko bachaana hai, Congress ko laana hai' (To save the country, Congress must be brought in), hundreds of Congress leaders and workers assembled at Gandhi Chowk in Satwari and later marched in a procession toward the nearby Ambedkar Chowk in Gandhi Nagar.

"This protest rally is part of the national campaign launched by the Congress to save democracy and the Constitution, which faces a direct threat from the BJP. We want to mobilise public support in a peaceful manner against the central government's policies, which are dividing the country along religious lines," said Senior Congress leader and AICC in-charge for J&K, Bharat Singh Solanki.

Solanki, who led the rally along with AICC General Secretary and MLA GA Mir, Pradesh Congress Committee President Tariq Hamid Karra, and working presidents Raman Bhalla and Tara Chand, said his party has taken the responsibility to save the country from the BJP, which he claims is attempting to dismantle democracy and the Constitution.

Mir alleged that the ruling party at the centre has no respect for freedom fighters or those who contributed to the creation of India's strong Constitution.

"They are eroding the ideology of our national heroes, and it is the inherited duty of Congress to stand up against this onslaught," he said, adding that the people of the country have started understanding the true nature of the current rulers, who he claimed show no care for the nation or its freedom fighters.

"Look at the language being used by the Home Minister, both inside and outside Parliament. He should be sacked from his position," Mir said.

Karra alleged that BJP leaders have shown disrespect to the Father of the Nation and the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country.

"We will continue our protests until the Home Minister resigns," he said, adding that the party would do everything in its power to safeguard the Constitution and democracy.

Bhalla emphasised that Congress will not tolerate insults to the Father of the Nation and the Father of the Constitution. He also vowed to mobilise the public to strengthen secular forces in the country, which he believes are key to its development and progress.

