Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): After Congress MLA from Indore promised to organize a visit to Ram Temple in Ayodhya for the residents of his constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Umesh Sharma slammed the Congress and said that the party is taking refuge in the name of Lord Ram due to political temptation.

Sharma's remarks came after Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla who was on a visit to Ayodhya ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, recently promised to organize trips for the residents of his constituency to Ram Temple in Ayodhya in divided 101 batches, the first comprising of 600 pilgrims, which is expected to depart on December 18.

Also Read | Lalu Prasad Yadav Appears Before Patna CBI Court in Fodder Scam Case.

While speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "Congress has started taking shelter in Lord Ram due to political temptation. To attain political gain, Congress leaders are visiting Ayodhya. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath is making Hanuman Temple, Congress leader Digvijay Singh goes to Rameshwar Sharma's house and talks about chanting Ram hymns."

Further slamming the Congress he said, "This is the same party that had filed an affidavit and claimed that Lord Ram was never born and had no historical proof of Ram's existence. This is the same party in which Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal had said that day-to-day hearings on Ram Janmbhomi should not be encouraged as it affects our elections. This party had once thought of removing Ram Setu."

Also Read | ISRO Working on Futuristic Technologies, Intelligent Satellites, Says Chairman K Sivan.

"If the Congress leaders are reaching out to Lord Ram, then I pray to Lord Ram to grant them good sense," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)