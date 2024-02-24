New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, a three-time Congress MLA from Tamil Nadu, S Vijayadharani on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party's headquarters in the national capital.

Union Minister of State L Murugan, BJP in charge, who has been given the responsibility of overseeing preparations for Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu and party leader Arvind Menon were present. The party's co-incharge for the state Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy was also present.

Earlier in the day, Vijayadharani informed that she resigned from the primary membership of Congress through a post on X.

"I am resigning from the primary membership and related posts held by me in the Congress party," she said.

She shared her resignation letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Vijayadharani, a three-time legislator, was elected from the Vilavancode Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari District.

The development is being seen as a blow to Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year.

The BJP is seeking to strengthen its base in states where it is relatively weak. Congress is part of the ruling DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

