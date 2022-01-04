Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 4 (PTI) Congress Kerala unit chief K Sudhakaran on Tuesday said his party will strongly oppose the proposed SilverLine project in in the state and will remove the survey stones installed for the project.

Also Read | COVID-19 In Delhi: AAP Government Directs Private Hospitals To Reserve 40% Beds For Coronavirus Patients Amid Rising Cases.

Explaining the decisions of the party's political affairs committee to the media, Sudhakaran said it will go for an all-out war against the project.

Also Read | Telangana: Six Students Suspended From Government Medical College Suryapet for Ragging.

"If the Chief Minister goes forward with the SilverLine project in a stubborn manner, then the Congress party will go for an all-out war against that move. If he refuses to open his eye to the reality, then we will remove the survey stones that have been installed illegally," Sudhakaran told the media.

He said the party has decided to face all legal, police action against such moves.

Sudhakaran said the survey stones were placed violating the court order and the Chief Minister was trying to destroy the law and order in the state.

Sudhakaran said the roadmap of the SilverLine protest has been approved by the political affairs committee of the Congress party.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government earlier in the day convened a meeting of stakeholders, dignitaries and representatives of various organisations to explain various aspects of the venture and announced a rehabilitation package for those to be affected by it.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced a compensation and relief package worth Rs 13,265 crore to be implemented for the affected persons who would lose their buildings, property and other belongings.

Making it clear that the mammoth project is inevitable for the development of the state and the government would go ahead with its implementation, Vijayan said certain people were putting up stiff resistance when they were coming ahead with such pro-initiatives for the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)