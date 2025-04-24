New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Congress workers across all states and districts will take out candlelight marches on Friday in solidarity with the victims of the horrific Pahalgam terror attack and to reaffirm unity against terrorism, the party said.

The Congress has also decided to postpone its "Samvidhan Bachao" rallies that were scheduled for April 25 and 26, party general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said.

The "Samvidhan Bachao" rallies will resume from April 27, he added.

The Congress had last week announced its plan to hold "Samvidhan Bachao" rallies at the state level from April 25 to 30 and then at the district level from May 3 to 10 and finally, launching a door-to-door campaign to take the party's message to every household in the country from May 20 to 30.

In Tuesday's terror attack in Baisaran near Kashmir's resort town of Pahalgam, 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down.

