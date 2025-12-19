Chandigarh [India], December 19 (ANI): The opposition Congress is set to move a no-confidence motion against the ruling BJP government in Haryana during the winter Assembly session on Friday. The discussion will be held during the second sitting of the Assembly.

Reacting to the developments, Haryana Minister Krishan Bedi dismissed the no-confidence motion, saying the Congress is trying to create media hype and that he does not believe the party has moved the motion based on facts.

Also Read | Goa Liberation Day 2025: The Day Reminds Us of Defining Chapter in Our National Journey, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"The Congress is doing this to fill its own pockets... the party wants to create a hype..."I don't think Congress has brought this no-confidence motion based on any facts, and the issues they want to discuss... could have been discussed during Question Hour or Zero Hour... they needed a reason to run away from the administration," Bedi told ANI.

Earlier, Congress MLA Jassi Petwar criticised the Haryana government's short assembly session, alleging it's a deliberate attempt to avoid answering opposition questions.

Also Read | Who Is Anurag Dwivedi? ED Raids Uttar Pradesh-Based YouTuber’s Residence and Other Places in Connection With Online Betting Case, Seizes Luxury Cars Including Lamborghini Urus.

Speaking to ANI on the first day of the Assembly session, Petwar claimed the government is afraid of the Congress party and has failed on various fronts, including unemployment, farmer welfare, and law and order.

"The government deliberately keeps the session short so that it doesn't have to answer the opposition's questions. The government is already afraid of the Congress party," he said.

He highlighted Haryana's high unemployment rate and the presence of over 80 gangs in the state, attributing these issues to the government's failure. Petwar also mentioned the paddy scam and the suspension of several officers, emphasising the need for accountability.

"The government has failed on every front. Today, Haryana is number one in unemployment. The government itself is saying that more than 80 gangs are operating in Haryana. So there are many such issues," said the Congress MLA.

Petwar further highlighted farmers' issues, stating that they did not receive the Minimum Support Price (MSP), and referred to the paddy scam. "There are many issues. Farmers did not get MSP, then the paddy scam happened, and several officers have been suspended," he said.

Accusing the government of diverting attention from real issues, Petwar alleged that the BJP focuses on caste and religion to waste time. "This government only wants to waste time by talking about caste and religion," he added.

Haryana's 3-day winter session of the assembly commenced on Thursday. On the first day of the Winter Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, a total of eight bills were tabled. These include, The Haryana Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Haryana Shri Mata Sheetla Devi Shrine (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Haryana Shree Mata Bhimeshwari Devi Mandir (Ashram), Beri Shrine (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Haryana Antrarashtriya Gita Jyanti Mela Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Haryana Shri Kapal Mochan, Shri Badri Narain, Shri Mantra Devi and Shri Kedar Nath Shrine (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Haryana Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Haryana Panchayati Raj (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025 and The Haryana Municipalities Bill, 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)