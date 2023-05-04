Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 4 (ANI): Reacting to the Karnataka Congress manifesto promising to ban Bajrang Dal if voted to power, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday alleged that the Congress party has been trying to divide the country in the name of religion.

Kishan Reddy alleged that the Congress party is trying to create a divide among the people of the country which is wrong.

"Congress party is trying to divide people of the country on the basis of religion for votes. This is wrong. Congress taking such decisions would negatively impact the nation. So I request the people of Karnataka to reject Congress and teach them a lesson", Kishan Reddy told ANI.

Kishan Reddy named Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi and asked if Bajrang Dal is anti-national or any terrorist outfit so as to ban it.

Kishan Reddy further said, "I want to ask Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi whether Bajrang Dal is anti-national. Is Bajrang Dal a terrorist organization? Bajrang Dal is not any anti-national or terrorist outfit that should be banned."

Reddy also alleged that Congress is trying to get Muslim votes in the name of Bajrang Dal.

"You want to come to power and get the Muslim votes in the name of Bajrang Dal and divide people in the name of religion", he said.

Karnataka BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on Thursday burnt the Congress manifesto released for the upcoming state Assembly polls for the party's promise to ban Bajrang Dal on the lines of the Popular Front of India if voted to power.

Eshwarappa alleged that state Congress president DK Shivakumar and senior leader Siddaramaiah promoted "casteism" in the state and demanded the Election Commission to arrest both leaders.

"Both Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar and Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah have been promoting casteism in the state. For doing this, the people of Karnataka have already rejected them. Bajrang Dal is a nationalist outfit and always will be. But Congress wants to name Bajrang Dal with PFI," the BJP leader told ANI.

"People of Karnataka will reject them in the upcoming elections. But before that, I put this before the Election Commission to arrest Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah," he added.

Congress' promise to ban Bajrang Dal has drawn criticism from the BJP with its leaders coming out in defence of the organisation and slamming the grand old party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a public meeting in Karnataka, had said, "Today it is my great fortune to bow down to this holy land of Lord Hanuman. But see the misfortune, today when I have come here to bow down to Hanumanji, at the same time the Congress party has decided to lock up Bajrangbali in its manifesto. Earlier Shri Ram was locked up and now they have taken a pledge to lock up those who chant Jai Bajrangbali. It is the misfortune of the country that the Congress had problems even with Lord Shri Ram and now it also has problems with those who say Jai Bajrangbali."

Meanwhile, the members of Bajrang Dal were detained on Wednesday by the Police in Hyderabad for staging a protest against the Congress manifesto.

Bajrang Dal protestors raised slogans against the Congress party in front of their party office against this announcement.

The Congress party on Tuesday, in its manifesto for the upcoming May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections said it would take "decisive action" as per law including banning organisations like Bajrang Dal, the Popular Front of India and others.

"We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations, read the Congress manifesto released by the party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

"The Congress party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred against communities on the grounds of caste and religion," read the Congress manifesto.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13. (ANI)

