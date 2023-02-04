New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in an official order announced the candidature of Bajrang Kumar Mahto for the upcoming bye-elections in the Jharkhand assembly elections from the Ramgarh constituency.

The bye-election in Ramgarh are being held after the disqualification of Congress leader Mamta Devi.

In an official press note, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the bye-elections in seven assembly constituencies. These constituencies include Lakshadweep PC in Lakshadweep, Lumla in Arunachal Pradesh, Ramgarh in Jharkhand, Erode in Tamil Nadu, Sagardighi in West Bengal, Kasba Peth and Chinchwad in Maharashtra.

The date of the bye-election is scheduled to be on February 27 while the counting of the votes shall begin on March 2.

In Arunachal Pradesh's Lumla the seat was vacant after the death of BJP leader Jambey Tashi and in Jharkhand's Ramgarh the election was necessary because of the disqualification of Congress leader Mamta Devi.

The election was necessitated after the death of Congress leader Thiru E Thirumahan Everaa from Tamil Nadu's Erode (east) and West Bengal's Sagardighi seat was vacant after the death of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Subrata Saha.

The election in Maharashtra's Kasba Peth and Chinchwad was necessary because of the death of BJP leaders Mukta Shailesh Tilak and Laxman Pandurang Jagtap respectively.

The date of the issue of gazette notification is January 31, while February 7 is the last date for filing nominations.

The scrutiny of nominations will be done on February 8 while the last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures is February 10. (ANI)

