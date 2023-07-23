Udaipur, July 22 (PTI) BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday accused the Congress of creating disruption in parliament over the Manipur incident even when the treasury bench was ready to discuss the matter.

He said the BJP wants to run the house and has explicitly said it is ready for debate on the issue but the Congress does not want any debate.

"The Congress does not want a debate the issue therefore it has been disrupting the house for the last two days," he told reporters in Udaipur.

The former deputy chief minister of Bihar also targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan over crimes against women, saying the number of such incidents has increased under the Ashok Gehlot administration.

