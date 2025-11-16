New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Jan Suraaj spokesperson Pavan Varma said that he was "not at all surprised" by the Congress's performance in the election, stating that the party's ambitions exceeded their actual electoral capacity.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Verma said, "The Congress party's ambitions exceed their electoral capacity, and they don't understand one basic thing: that the first floor of a house can't be built without a foundation. Congress's on-the-ground organisation has almost collapsed. In Bihar, they were virtually nonexistent."

Recounting the rich history of India's biggest political party, Varma highlighted the sorry state of Congress's groundwork. "The party's organisational groundwork has collapsed. Congress has no real existence in Bihar anymore," he said

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi's "Voter Adhikar Yatra," where he rode a motorcycle with his sister and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, along with RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav, Varma said such activities may grab headlines but cannot hide the party's weakness.

"Rahul Gandhi might come during elections and ride a motorcycle, or jump into a pond to take a bath. It would make headlines, but the Congress party isn't strong.", Verma added.

Responding to allegations that Jan Suraaj is the "B team" of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Varma said that if that is the case, he admires the tolerance of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"If we are the team-B of BJP, then we applaud their tolerance... In Bihar, we put four or five NDA ministers on trial with evidence and documents of corruption... Our arrival has created a third option, one that wasn't strong until now. People may have thought that we shouldn't let RJD come to power. Therefore, they strengthened those who can defeat them...," he said.

Jan Suraaj failed to open an account in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections. Even after garnering huge public support during the campaign, the party was unable to win a single seat.

Pavan Varma explained the electoral outcome of the Bihar Assembly Election and said, "We offered the public a third option. But the people of Bihar did not want the RJD to return, so they used their vote to keep the party in power that was already there."

On question whether Jan Suraaj "hit above its weight," Varma said, "Which party does not project its status to attract people?... We had faith that the issues we were raising were right. The people seemed to be with us. We did get votes... Ups and downs are part of politics." (ANI)

